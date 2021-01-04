Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - Biocure Technology Corp. (CSE: CURE) (OTCQB: BICTF) (CURE or the Company) BiocurePharm, Korea (BPK), a subsidiary of Biocure Technology Inc. (CURE) is pleased to announce that BPK has entered into a MOU with Symbasis GmbH. They have expressed a common interest in developing a CAR-T Therapy for Chronic Lymphocyte Leukemia (CLL) and wish to sign this MOU for the purpose of confirming their intention in respect to the development.

The purpose of this MOU is to establish a Joint Venture in Germany under the name "Oncocart" for clinical trials, production and marketing in Europe, (potentially, including other regions of the world) of ROR1-based products for the CAR-T therapy the target indication of which is CLL. The MOU is intended to form the basis of discussions and negotiations between the Parties for the purpose of entering into final agreements without creating any obligation to do so. Both parties agree that this Joint Venture will enable them to bring together an extremely experienced group of experts and professionals, allowing for all phases of the development to advance more effectively.

"Oncocart" is advised by renowned hemato-oncological experts. Among others Prof. Dr. Karl-Anton Kreuzer and Prof. Dr. Christoph Scheid are providing their in-depth knowledge for the development of CAR-T therapy. Both are consultant physicians at the University of Cologne Medical Center, which hosts the world's largest study group for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), is a leading institution for clinical CAR-T trials and serves as a National Cancer Center in Germany.

Goldberg Consulting will act as advisors for the newly formed Oncocart. Goldberg supports companies in the health and social economy sector with an interdisciplinary network of qualified exprerts. (https://www.goldberg-consult.de/en/)

Dr. Sang Mok Lee, CEO and President of Biocure and BPK, states, "This MOU is an important milestone for the Company to advance it's entrance into the European market with its CAR T technology. With clinical trials commencing in Korea, we are confident, that with the right positive outcomes, we can expedite the process into the European market, allowing patients access to an affordable CAR T Therapy and ultimately saving more lives. We continue to work hard to make this happen as soon as possible."

About Symbasis GmbH was founded in 2001 and supports organizations in the health care sector. Symbasis has a strong focus on strategy; access to market; quality assurance, and cost control specifically in Germany and India.

About Dr. Karl-Anton Kreuzer

Dr. Karl-Anton Kreuzer studied medicine at the Universities of Bonn, Munich (TU), Pittsburgh / USA and Zurich / Switzerland. He completed his scientific training with research grants at the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia / USA and the Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot / Israel. He completed his internistic training with Dr. Dieter Huhn at the Charité Virchow Clinic in Berlin. Dr. Kreuzer has been working at Clinic I for Internal Medicine at Cologne University Hospital since 2004 and was habilitated in 2006 on the topic of "Molecular Diagnostics in Hematology". At the local clinic, he is responsible for the treatment of acute leukemia (AML / ALL) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). He also runs the clinic's coagulation clinic and is a consultant in this regard. Dr. Kreuzer heads the interdisciplinary oncological project group (IOP) "Acute Leukemia and MDS" of the Center for Integrated Oncology (CIO) Cologne. In addition, he heads the routine laboratory for special hematological diagnostics at the clinic with a focus on hematological diagnostics. In this laboratory there is also a scientific working group that deals with the molecular pathogenesis and experimental therapy of malignant hematopoietic systemic diseases. Dr. Kreuzer is a member of national and international specialist societies in the field of hematology / oncology and is also an expert for domestic and foreign research funding institutions as well as for numerous specialist journals. Dr. Kreuzer is also the editor and co-editor of various hematological-oncological journals and standard internal works. - His research priorities cover acute leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. He is also a medical examiner for therapy studies on lymphomas and solid tumors. In addition to the routine diagnosis of leukemia and lymphoma, Dr. Kreuzer is also researching new molecular and immunological markers for the initial and follow-up diagnosis of hematological neoplasia.

About Dr. Christoph Scheid.

Dr. Christoph Scheid studied medicine at the universities of Bonn, Cologne and Clermont-Ferrand. After completing his doctorate and medical examination in 1991, he was a scholarship holder of the German Cancer Aid at the Paterson Institute for Cancer Research in Manchester and dealt with the research of changes in the immune system through experimental tumor therapies e.g. Interleukin-6 or the protein kinase C activator bryostatin-1. In addition, he examined the recovery of immune function after transplantation of autologous peripheral blood stem cells, a method that was still very new at the time. After moving to Clinic I for Internal Medicine at the University Hospital Cologne in 1994, he brought his experience into the development of an autologous and later also allogeneic transplant program in Cologne and later took over the management of the laboratory for stem cell transplantation and stem cell production. Dr. Scheid has been a specialist in internal medicine since 2001 and has had the additional qualification of hematology and internal oncology since 2004. Since 2002, he has headed the ward and transplant outpatient clinic (KMT), haemapheresis and the focus on stem cell transplantation (KMT). In addition, he is transfusion officer at Clinic I for internal medicine. In 2005 Professor Scheid habilitated in internal medicine. His research priorities include optimization of autologous stem cell transplantation and stem cell extraction, research into the role of stem cells in the context of ischemic heart diseases, and allogeneic stem cell transplantation. Dr. Scheid is clinically responsible for stem cell transplantation, the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma. He is a member of numerous national and international specialist societies and is the author and co-author of a number of publications.

About Biocure

Biocure is a South Korean based Bio Pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and potential commercialization of biosimilar pharmaceutical products. Biocure is in the process of pre- clinical trials of five major biosimilar products in South Korea, including Interferon Beta 1b, PEG- Filgrastim and Ranibizumab as well as CAR-T Cell Therapy. Interferon Beta 1b is used for treating relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis ("MS") Filgrastim is used to treat neutropenia, a lack of certain white blood cells caused by bone marrow transplants, chemotherapy, and other conditions. Ranibizumab is used for treating macular degeneration. It is also used to treat a type of eye problem known as macular edema, as well as certain eye problems caused by diabetes. Biocure is also developing a foot and mouth disease vaccine, and a hair growth production product.

