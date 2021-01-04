Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 4, 2021) - Galenfeha, Inc. (OTC Pink: GLFH) announced today that it has made several corporate changes. As a result of actions undertaken by the Board of Directors, the Company announces the addition of two Directors and the restructuring of its' Officers. The following people have been added as directors and officers of the Company:

Ryan C. Tyszkow (31), director and Chief Executive Officer of Galenfeha, Inc., is replacing Mr. James Ketner as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ketner will remain as a member of the Board of Directors and as a paid consultant.

Mr. Tyszkow is currently the controlling owner and managing member of several companies in the State of Florida. Mr. Tyszkow's most significant holding is that of Nexgen Surveying LLC, a licensed land surveying and mapping company operating throughout the State of Florida. Mr. Tyszkow was one of the founding members of the limited liability company in July 2015 and has been directly responsible for the enormous growth of the company. Nexgen has grown to over $11.0 million in revenue for its' 2020 fiscal year with over 60 employees responsible for the statewide operations of the company. Mr. Tyszkow's other interests include operating entities in the automotive services, e-commerce, software development and management services industries.

Darrell L. Peterson (61), joins Galenfeha, Inc. as a director and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Peterson is currently the Chief Financial Officer for a number of Mr. Tyszkow's companies, including Nexgen Surveying, LLC. Mr. Peterson has an extensive career in initiating and re-organizing private and public companies serving in capacities ranging from Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and as a consultant. Mr. Peterson holds a degree in accounting from Long Island University and started his career with the then Big 8 firm Peat Marwick, now KPMG.

In addition to the above actions, the board of directors have elected to change the domicile for corporate operations, to West Palm Beach, Florida and will file the appropriate documents with the Secretaries of State for Nevada and Florida.

Mr. Ketner when asked about the change in corporate leadership, stated, "I now believe that Galenfeha, Inc. has an enormous opportunity to experience exciting corporate growth and expansion with the additions of Mr. Tyszkow and Peterson to the Board of Directors. We have identified several significant acquisitions and opportunities that will give our shareholder's the positive results that they have long anticipated."

