DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Block Listing Interim Review 04-Jan-2021 / 14:52 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Dalata Hotel Group plc LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Date: 04 January 2021 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: Save as You Earn Scheme Period of return: From: 1 July To: 31 2020 December 2020 Balance of unallotted securities 176,900 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block - scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities - issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 176,900 yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: 2017 Long Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 1 July To: 31 2020 December 2020 Balance of unallotted securities 10,621 under scheme(s) from previous return: Plus: The amount by which the block - scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities - issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not 10,621 yet issued/allotted at end of period: Name of contact: Aoife Boland Telephone number of contact: 01 206 9400 ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: BLR TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90769 EQS News ID: 1158293 End of Announcement EQS News Service

