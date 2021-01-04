The digital retail marketing market is poised to grow by USD 439.57 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 23% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Retail Marketing Market 2020-2024
The report on the digital retail marketing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising penetration of mobile computing devices.
The digital retail marketing market analysis includes Type segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the increased focus on personalization in marketing as one of the prime reasons driving the digital retail marketing market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The digital retail marketing market covers the following areas:
Digital Retail Marketing Market Sizing
Digital Retail Marketing Market Forecast
Digital Retail Marketing Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Inc.
- Facebook Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Omnicom Group Inc.
- Pinterest Inc.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.
- Twitter Inc.
- Waggener Edstrom Worldwide Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Search ads Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Display ads Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Social media Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- E-mail marketing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Mobile devices Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Desktops Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Platform
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
