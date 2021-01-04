With effect from January 07, 2021, the unit rights in Confidence International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 19, 2021. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: CONF UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015346788 Order book ID: 213314 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 07, 2021, the paid subscription units in Confidence International AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: CONF BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015346796 Order book ID: 213315 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com