Evans Agrapidis Discusses the Keys to Building a Successful Business

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Evans Agrapidis, an attorney at law and senior partner of Agrapidis & Maroules, spoke about how he has successfully developed his business and shaped his career over the past three decades in a recent interview with DotCom Magazine.

Since co-founding Agrapidis & Maroules more than 32 years ago, Evans Agrapidis has helped thousands of clients win their legal issues. Through his firm's accomplishments and his own professionalism, Agrapidis has become known as a thought leader, influencer, visionary, and a well-respected entrepreneur.

In the interview, Agrapidis advised that in order to develop a successful business, entrepreneurs should begin by laying out a foundation that has sharp focus.

"In my early years of practice, my focus was a bit broader as I was not turning away many clients. Now, my firm solely specializes in representing clients that were injured in any type of accident or situation," said Agrapidis.

Success also depends on strong leaders who will effectively direct the team, manage all moving parts, and represent the business in a respectable manner, he added.

"By setting an example of hard work and professionalism, your employees will follow that example and care more for your business," said Evans Agrapidis.

When it comes to dealing with the challenges of a competitive business environment, Agrapidis offered his mother's sage advice.

"My mother always told me to stay grounded with a smile and a positive attitude because there are more important things than just business. This attitude allows me to better handle stressful situations," he said.

Ultimately though, a business' success depends on its customers, Agrapidis stressed. If a business is delivering quality products and maintaining excellent service, then the customers will be satisfied, and the business will succeed.

"We have a very personalized touch and we often get complimented on how nice our staff is," said Evans Agrapidis.

"That is a reflection on me and my partners, that we hire staff that are courteous, friendly, and accessible. I think that is key to providing a good experience for our clients."

