The automotive batteries market is poised to grow by 29.57 million units during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Batteries Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the automotive batteries market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by decline in price of automotive batteries for electric vehicles.

The automotive batteries market analysis includes Type segment, and Geographic Landscape. This study identifies the rise in sales of passenger cars leading to growth in demand for automotive batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive batteries market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The automotive batteries market covers the following areas:

Automotive Batteries Market Sizing

Automotive Batteries Market Forecast

Automotive Batteries Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Corp.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmBH

Saft Groupe SA

Toshiba International Corp.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

