Top Pot Stocks Aiming for New Highs in 2021The outlook for pot stocks is more optimistic following the election win by Joe Biden. That's due to the view that the Democrats are more favorable than the Republicans to marijuana legalization.In 2020, we saw legal pot operators focus on better cost containment and access to financing for capital expenditures. But missing from the restructuring in the cannabis sector was the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...