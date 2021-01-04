Kyle Krch, Founder of Krch Realty, Speaks on Achieving Success as an Entrepreneur

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Krch Realty founder Kyle Krch recently engaged in a Q&A with Ideamensch. He primarily discussed the path that led towards his successful career as an entrepreneur in the Nevada real estate industry.

After serving in the United States Army for four years, Kyle Krch's honorable discharge led him to return to school and realize his passion for business and real estate management, paving his way to a successful career as an entrepreneur and founder of Krch Realty in Reno, Nevada.

Founded in 2005, it was in 2019 that Kyle sold Krch Realty to Hughes Private Capital, inviting Kyle to become an owner in Hughes Private Capital and putting the investment firm in a unique position to expand and provide stable returns to their investors.

According to Kyle Krch, he and his future partners determined to merge their two companies in 2019 as a way to effectively achieve vertical integration and manage the business process.

"We can now acquire, rehab, and manage our investments with the Krch and Hughes family of companies," he said.

In order to bring ideas to life and maintain that momentum of success, Krch said that it's critical to stay organized and proactive.

"My business ideas typically revolve around a service that involve multiple team members and divisions at my company. So, I find it helpful to create charts that allow me to visualize each task that needs to be completed, who completes the task, the timing the task needs to be completed by, and what is the next step," said Kyle Krch.

As well, he advised new graduates and young professionals to remain consistent as "failure does not favor persistence".

"If you can approach each day with a proactive mindset while still allowing yourself to roll with the punches you can do amazing things. Consistency over time, focused on productive activities is the quickest way to achieve lasting success," said Mr. Krch.

In terms of a business strategy to achieve entrepreneurial success, Kyle Krch of Krch Realty Reno NV stressed that one's team members are the ultimate key.

"You will find very often if you are attracting the correct people, they can do the specific job duties even better then you could. As you build your business always try to get new people on the bus, then ensure they are sitting in the right seat on the bus," he said.

Today the Krch and Hughes family of companies operate in four states with multiple investment offerings and 100s of employees and is planning a national rollout by the end of 2023.

About Kyle Krch

Kyle Krch was born and raised in Ely, Nevada, a small rural Eastern Nevada town. He now operates his businesses out of Reno, Nevada. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Army in 1997, serving as a Military Intelligence Analyst before achieving the rank of Sergeant. After being honorably discharged in 2001, Krch attended Columbus Technical college and earned his Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer designation. He worked as a technical manager for a couple of years until he earned his real estate licenses and opened the first Krch Realty location in Reno, Nevada in 2005. Krch Realty was sold to Hughes Private Capital in 2019, paving the way for Kyle to become an owner in Hughes Private Capital.

