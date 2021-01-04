The hemodialysis equipment market is expected to grow by USD 192.21 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
The shortage in availability of kidneys for transplant is one of the major factors propelling market growth.
Hemodialysis Equipment Market: End-user Landscape
The hemodialysis equipment market is recording significant growth from the in-center hemodialysis segment owing to advantages such as the availability of expertise of trained nurses and technicians and elimination of the requirement to self-cannulate or set up the dialysis machine. The hemodialysis equipment market share growth by the in-center hemodialysis segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the home hemodialysis segment.
Hemodialysis Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe was the largest hemodialysis equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The adoption of advanced hemodialysis equipment, increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, the growing healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement will significantly drive hemodialysis equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period. Almost 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany is the critical market for hemodialysis equipment in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.
Companies Covered:
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Fresenius SE Co. KGaA
- JMS Co. Ltd.
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Nipro Corp.
- Outset Medical Inc.
- Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co.
- Toray Industries Inc
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- In-center hemodialysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Home hemodialysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Single-pump hemodialysis equipment
- Double-pump hemodialysis equipment
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances and new product launches
- Increasing focus on emerging economies
- Strategic acquisitions and collaborations
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Fresenius SE Co. KGaA
- JMS Co. Ltd.
- Nikkiso Co. Ltd.
- Nipro Corp.
- Outset Medical Inc.
- Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co.
- Toray Industries Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
