The hemodialysis equipment market is expected to grow by USD 192.21 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

The shortage in availability of kidneys for transplant is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Hemodialysis Equipment Market: End-user Landscape

The hemodialysis equipment market is recording significant growth from the in-center hemodialysis segment owing to advantages such as the availability of expertise of trained nurses and technicians and elimination of the requirement to self-cannulate or set up the dialysis machine. The hemodialysis equipment market share growth by the in-center hemodialysis segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the home hemodialysis segment.

Hemodialysis Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

Europe was the largest hemodialysis equipment market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The adoption of advanced hemodialysis equipment, increasing prevalence of kidney diseases, the growing healthcare expenditure, and favorable reimbursement will significantly drive hemodialysis equipment market growth in this region over the forecast period. Almost 35% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany is the critical market for hemodialysis equipment in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia.

Hemodialysis Catheters Market by Product, End-user, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The hemodialysis catheters market size has the potential to grow by USD 190 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Polyarylsulfone Market by Application, Product, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The polyarylsulfone market size has the potential to grow by 32.00 k tons during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Companies Covered:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

JMS Co. Ltd.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

Outset Medical Inc.

Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co.

Toray Industries Inc

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

In-center hemodialysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Home hemodialysis Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Single-pump hemodialysis equipment

Double-pump hemodialysis equipment

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances and new product launches

Increasing focus on emerging economies

Strategic acquisitions and collaborations

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

JMS Co. Ltd.

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

Outset Medical Inc.

Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co.

Toray Industries Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

