The global property management software market size is poised to grow by USD 489.02 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increasing awareness of property management software and its benefits as one of the major factors driving market growth. The traditional way of managing properties using Microsoft Excel, Notepad, or other spreadsheets is tedious, time-consuming, and prone to human error, which is encouraging the adoption of property management software. This software is very convenient as it enables quick responses to complaints and grievances and avoids delay in services.

Report Highlights:

The major property management software market growth came from the cloud-based segment. The inherent ease of use, cost-effectiveness, agility, and innovations in cloud security are encouraging SMEs as well as large organizations to shift toward cloud-based property management solutions. Moreover, the cloud-based deployment of the software is subscription-based. Also, the cloud-based software offers seamless data integration and backup facility. Hence, data loss can largely be prevented using cloud-based property management software.

North America accounted for the largest property management software market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing investments in smart city infrastructure, the growing investments in the retail sector, and the rising urbanization rate will significantly influence property management software growth in this region. Over 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for property management software market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC.

The global property management software market is fragmented. AppFolio Inc., Console Australia Pty Ltd., Entrata Inc., London Computer Systems, MRI Software LLC, Quicken Inc., RealPage Inc., Rentec Direct, ResMan LLC, and Yardi Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this property management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Global Property Management Software Market 2020-2024 is expected to have positive growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Dealing with Huge Volumes of Data will be a Key Market Trend

Property management involves dealing with huge volumes of data. The data comes in the form of property details, consumer details, preferences, demography, and social, government, and legal information. Over time, the analysis of this accumulating data can yield meaningful insights into changing customer preferences or the effects of certain factors on the accessibility of a property. These insights can help property management companies build effective and efficient marketing campaigns and increase sales.

Property Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist property management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the property management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the property management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of property management software market vendors

