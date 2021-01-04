DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN12138 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN12138 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 04-Jan-2021 / 18:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: TRFGRAN12138 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument DATE: January 04, 2021 The 185-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.19, 2019 by sale to qualified investors on Jul. 3, 2020 with bookbuilding on Jun. 29, 2020 with TRFGRAN12138 ISIN code and TRY 1,022,916,582 nominal value, is redeemed on 04.01.2021. Board Decision 07.11.2019 Date Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 25,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Overseas Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 04.01.2021 Maturity (Day) 185 Sale Type Sale to qualified investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN12138 Nominal Value of Capital Market 1,022,916,582 Instrument Sold Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 04.01.2021 Payment Date 04.01.2021 Was The Payment Made? Yes In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD Sequence No.: 90771 EQS News ID: 1158296 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=1158296&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 04, 2021 13:00 ET (18:00 GMT)