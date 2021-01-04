BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their architectural and structural metals manufacturing industry group.

Companies listed under architectural and structural metals manufacturing are defined as being primarily engaged in any of the following: prefabricated metal buildings and components; structural metal products; metal plate work products; metal framed windows and metal doors; sheet metal work; and ornamental and architectural metal products.? BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with architectural and structural metals manufacturing companies from all over the world.

BizVibe's Architectural and Structural Metals Manufacturing Industry Group Contains the Following:

Detailed company profiles, spanning across 100+ countries

130+ related product and service categories

Company news tracking

What's in a Company Profile?

Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings

Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers.

Company performance and risk monitoring

Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts

Accurate and up-to-date company information

Top Countries

BizVibe's platform contains 8,500+ architectural and structural metals manufacturing? company profiles which span across 100+ countries:

3000+ companies in the USA

500+ companies in the UK

400+ companies in Canada

300+ companies in Australia

300+ companies in India

Products and Services

BizVibe categorizes all architectural and structural metals manufacturing? into 130+ product and service categories including:

Metal fabrication

Metal window frames

Metal rails

Architectural aluminum products

Metal girders

News Tracking

BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within architectural and structural metals manufacturing? categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:

Financial News

M&A Partnerships

Product/Service Launches

Management Moves

Compliance and Legal News

Manufacturing Industry Companies

The architectural and structural metals manufacturing? industry group is a part of BizVibe's manufacturing industry. There are 86 manufacturing industry groups in total. Discover manufacturing companies for related industry groups:

Paint, Coating, And Adhesive Manufacturing

Plastic Product Manufacturing

Resin, Synthetic Rubber, and Artificial and Synthetic Fibers and Filaments Manufacturing

Glass and Glass Product Manufacturing

Pulp, Paper, and Paperboard Mills

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

