The surgical mask market is expected to grow by USD 2.41 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Mask Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The increase in the number of surgeries globally is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as limitations and drawbacks of surgical masks will hamper the market growth.
Surgical Mask Market: Distribution Channel Landscape
The offline distribution channel comprises of drug stores, hospitals, and clinics. Drug stores sell a wide range of healthcare products and medicines. Customers can buy both over-the-counter and prescription medication at drug stores. Drug stores are one of the most common offline distribution channels for surgical masks. Customers prefer purchasing surgical masks from drug stores, as they believe that products sold through drugstores/pharmacies are superior in terms of quality, usefulness, safety, and standards. The recent COVID-19 outbreak across the world has resulted in a supply shortage of surgical masks in most of the drug stores across the world. Therefore, most drug stores have raised the price of surgical masks. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the online segment.
Surgical Mask Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing number of surgeries in the region will significantly influence surgical masks market growth in this region. 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK and Germany are the key markets for surgical masks in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- 3M Co.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Dynarex Corp.
- Investor AB
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Owens Minor Inc.
- Sterimed
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
