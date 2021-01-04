ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: Alt 5 Sigma Announces the Listing of Chainlink (Link) Coin to Its Alt 5 Pro Trading Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Alt 5 Sigma, Inc. ("Alt 5") an emerging leader in blockchain-powered financial platforms announced today that it has listed Chainlink's LINK token on its Alt 5 Pro Platform.

Chainlink (LINK) joins a growing list of digital assets and stable coins on Alt5pro.com, such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and tether (USDT).

Chainlink is the most widely used oracle solution by most of the top DeFi projects. The chainlink network is designed to provide secure inputs and outputs necessary for complex smart contracts that can be connected to real world data, events and payments. Chainlink allows developers to easily leverage chainlink services to increase functionality and real-world applications of their Defi projects.

About Alt 5 Sigma Inc.

ALT 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance.

ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell, and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5's products and services are available to Banks, Broker-Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

Contact:

Andre Beauchesne

Tel. 1-800-204-6203

info@alt5sigma.com

For more information on ALT 5 Pay, visit www.alt5pay.com

For more information on ALT 5 Pro, visit www.alt5pro.com

SOURCE: Alt 5 Sigma, Inc.

