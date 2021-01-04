Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 04.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
2021 Takeover Target! 10 Mal besser als die Blue-Chip Konkurrenz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
04.01.2021 | 21:20
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: Alt 5 Sigma Announces the Listing of Chainlink (Link) Coin to Its Alt 5 Pro Trading Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2021 / Alt 5 Sigma, Inc. ("Alt 5") an emerging leader in blockchain-powered financial platforms announced today that it has listed Chainlink's LINK token on its Alt 5 Pro Platform.

Chainlink (LINK) joins a growing list of digital assets and stable coins on Alt5pro.com, such as bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and tether (USDT).

Chainlink is the most widely used oracle solution by most of the top DeFi projects. The chainlink network is designed to provide secure inputs and outputs necessary for complex smart contracts that can be connected to real world data, events and payments. Chainlink allows developers to easily leverage chainlink services to increase functionality and real-world applications of their Defi projects.

About Alt 5 Sigma Inc.

ALT 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance.

ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell, and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5's products and services are available to Banks, Broker-Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

Contact:

Andre Beauchesne
Tel. 1-800-204-6203
info@alt5sigma.com

For more information on ALT 5 Pay, visit www.alt5pay.com
For more information on ALT 5 Pro, visit www.alt5pro.com

SOURCE: Alt 5 Sigma, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623042/Alt-5-Sigma-Announces-the-Listing-of-Chainlink-Link-Coin-to-Its-Alt-5-Pro-Trading-Platform

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.