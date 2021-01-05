

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) said it increased its fourth-quarter revenue outlook, mainly due to stronger than expected consumer demand for 5G phones and tablets.



The positive momentum in demand for those devices is currently expected to continue into the first-quarter 2021.



The company now expects revenue for the fourth-quarter 2020 to be higher and in the range of US$436 million to US$441 million, compared to the prior outlook of US$380 million to US$430 million.



The company said it will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020 on 3 March 2021.



In a separate press release, Dialog Semiconductor said that it has chosen the Federal Republic of Germany as its new EU home member state following the end of transition period in relation to the United Kingdom withdrawal from the European Union.



The decision was made on the basis of Dialog's shares being admitted to trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and that this is the only admission to trading of Dialog securities within the European Union, the company said.



The company noted that, following the end of the transition period, the United Kingdom will be treated as a third country within the meaning of the European legislation. Therefore, the company was required to choose a new home member state.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de