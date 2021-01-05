The clinical mass spectrometry market is expected to grow by USD 1.70 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The rise in the geriatric population is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as high cost of instrument will hamper the market growth.
Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market: End-user Landscape
The healthcare facilities and pharma and biotech companies segment include end-users such as hospitals, clinical research laboratories and diagnostic centers, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that perform analytical tests on specimens for diagnosing diseases and identifying causal microorganisms. Some of the major applications of MS by pharmaceuticals and biotech companies are drug discovery, pharmacokinetics, proteomics, and metabolomics. The increasing use of mass spectrometry is expected to drive the growth of healthcare facilities and pharma and biotech companies, thereby boosting the growth of the market in focus.
Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market: Geographic Landscape
Europe will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Increased R&D in the pharmaceutical industry and focus of laboratories on clinical research studies that use clinical mass spectrometry for analyzing the structures of proteins, nucleic acids, and small molecules will significantly drive clinical mass spectrometry market growth in this region over the forecast period. 30% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, and the UK are the key markets for clinical mass spectrometry in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America.
Mass Spectrometry Market by End-user and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The mass spectrometry market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.17 billion during 2020-2024. The market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Spectroscopy Market by Technology, Application, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The spectroscopy market size has the potential to grow by USD 6.30 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bruker Corp.
- Danaher Corp.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- JEOL Ltd.
- Kore Technology Ltd.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp.
