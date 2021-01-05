The retail logistics market is expected to grow by USD 451.47 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005875/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Retail Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The rise in international retailing is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as operational inefficiencies will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/retail-logistics-market-industry-analysis
Retail Logistics Market: Type Landscape
Conventional retail logistics is highly preferred due to its high adoption and reliability of conventional retail logistics services. This segment is particularly driven by the section of consumers that have limited dependence on the Internet and therefore prefer traditional retail options. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the e-commerce retail logistics segment.
Retail Logistics Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC had the largest retail logistics market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the e-commerce business and the presence of a large consumer base for retail products will significantly influence retail logistics market growth in this region. 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for retail logistics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on IndustrialsInclude:
Food Logistics Market by Transportation Mode and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The food logistics market size has the potential to grow by USD 55.86 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Cash Logistics Market by Service and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The cash logistics market size has the potential to grow by USD 16.79 billion during 2020-2024. The market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the market drivers, which have been explored in this report. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
- Deutsche Post AG
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
- FedEx Corp.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Kuehne Nagel International AG
- Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP
- Ryder System Inc.
- United Parcel Service Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Conventional retail logistics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- e-commerce retail logistics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
- Deutsche Post AG
- Expeditors International of Washington Inc.
- FedEx Corp.
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Kuehne Nagel International AG
- Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP
- Ryder System Inc.
- United Parcel Service, Inc.
- XPO Logistics Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005875/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/