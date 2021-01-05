Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.01.2021
WKN: A12GMA ISIN: CA76131D1033 Ticker-Symbol: 0R6 
05.01.2021 | 04:09
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Restaurant Brands International Inc. - QSR

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("Restaurant Brands" or the "Company") (NYSE: QSR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Restaurant Brands and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 28, 2019, Restaurant Brands announced disappointing financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Among other issues, the Company reported a 0.1% system-wide year-over-year sales decline for its Tim Hortons brand-representing a 1.4% same-store sales decline-on system-wide sales of $1.774 billion.

On this news, Restaurant Brands' stock price fell $2.59 per share, or approximately 4%, to close at $65.86 per share on October 28, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

