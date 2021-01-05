The ready-mix concrete market is expected to grow by USD 156.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The high preference for ready-mix concrete is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as presence of stringent regulations related to raw materials will hamper the market growth.

Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Application Landscape

The increasing non-residential construction across the world will boost the growth of the ready-mix concrete market in this segment. This market research report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the ready-mix concrete market size. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the residential segment.

Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest ready-mix concrete market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising number of construction activities will significantly drive ready-mix concrete market growth in this region over the forecast period. 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for ready-mix concrete in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

ACC Ltd.

CEMEX SAB de CV

EUROCEMENT Group

Geany Softech Pvt. Ltd.

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Vicat group

Votorantim SA

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Non-residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

