The ready-mix concrete market is expected to grow by USD 156.29 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
Click Get Free Sample Report in Minutes
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005883/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ready-Mix Concrete Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The high preference for ready-mix concrete is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as presence of stringent regulations related to raw materials will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/ready-mix-concrete-market-industry-analysis
Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Application Landscape
The increasing non-residential construction across the world will boost the growth of the ready-mix concrete market in this segment. This market research report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the ready-mix concrete market size. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the residential segment.
Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest ready-mix concrete market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rising number of construction activities will significantly drive ready-mix concrete market growth in this region over the forecast period. 54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for ready-mix concrete in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on MaterialsInclude:
Self-Leveling Concrete Market by Product, End-user, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The self-leveling concrete market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.26 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29%. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Global Concrete and Cement Market by End-user and Geographic Landscape Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The concrete and cement market size will grow at a CAGR of 7% at an incremental growth of 332.2 billion during 2020-2024. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered:
- ACC Ltd.
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- EUROCEMENT Group
- Geany Softech Pvt. Ltd.
- HeidelbergCement AG
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- UltraTech Cement Ltd.
- Vicat group
- Votorantim SA
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Non-residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ACC Ltd.
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- EUROCEMENT Group
- Geany Softech Pvt. Ltd.
- HeidelbergCement AG
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- RDC Concrete (India) Pvt. Ltd.
- UltraTech Cement Ltd.
- Vicat group
- Votorantim SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210104005883/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/