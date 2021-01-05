The superfood-based packaged snacks market is expected to grow by USD 29.39 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise in the number of new product launches is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as side effects of superfoods will hamper the market growth.

Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market: Product Landscape

The growing awareness about the health benefits of nut grain seeds, growing support from the government in offering trade and tariff standoff to pecan growers, and the increasing number of organized retailing outlets across the globe are driving the growth of the nuts, grains, and seeds segment. Because of the significant health benefits of nut grain seeds, several vendors are offering products such as flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, hemp seeds, hemp seeds, watermelon seeds, guarana seeds, sesame seeds, pine seeds, poppy seeds, nigella seeds and sunflower seeds to meet the growing demand for such products. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the edible seaweed and superfruit segment.

Superfood-based Packaged Snacks Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest superfood-based packaged snacks market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for superfood-based packaged snacks will significantly influence superfood-based packaged snacks market growth in this region. 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for superfood-based packaged snacks in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America.

Companies Covered:

Actspand Pte Ltd.

Creative Nature Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

Healthy Truth

Navitas LLC

Nutrisure Ltd. T/A Naturya

Suncore Foods Inc.

Sunfood Corp.

Superlife Co. Pte Ltd.

