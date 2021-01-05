Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.01.2021
Strong Buy! Tweet bei East Africa Metals: Ist die Startkanone schon geladen!
WKN: A0MQV8 ISIN: US2473617023 Ticker-Symbol: OYC 
Tradegate
04.01.21
21:35 Uhr
31,705 Euro
-0,750
-2,31 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,51031,77008:21
31,49031,74508:21
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.