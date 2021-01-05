Folgende Wertpapiere werden in den Handel an folgenden Handelsplätzen (MIC Code) im Quotation Board an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) aufgenommen. Die Notierung an anderen Handelsplätzen im Quotation Board an der FWB bleibt unberührt.1 US0010551028 AFLAC Inc.2 US00123Q1040 AGNC Investment Corp.3 US0091581068 Air Products & Chemicals Inc.4 US0126531013 Albemarle Corp.5 US0162551016 Align Technology Inc.6 US02005N1000 Ally Financial Inc.7 US02156B1035 Alteryx Inc.8 US0236081024 Ameren Corp.9 US03027X1000 American Tower Corp.10 US03073E1055 AmerisourceBergen Corp.11 US0311001004 AMETEK Inc.12 US0320951017 Amphenol Corp.13 US0357104092 Annaly Capital Management Inc.14 US0367521038 Anthem Inc.15 US0374111054 Apache Corp.16 US0495601058 Atmos Energy Corp.17 US0530151036 Automatic Data Processing Inc.18 US0536111091 Avery Dennison Corp.19 US0584981064 Ball Corp.20 US05988J1034 Bandwidth Inc.21 US0758871091 Becton, Dickinson & Co.22 US0905722072 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.23 US09061G1013 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.24 US0937121079 Bloom Energy Corp.25 US0997241064 BorgWarner Inc.26 US1011371077 Boston Scientific Corp.27 US1270971039 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.28 US14040H1059 Capital One Financial Corp.29 US15189T1079 CenterPoint Energy Inc.30 US1598641074 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.31 US1630921096 Chegg Inc.32 US17243V1026 Cinemark Holdings Inc.33 US12572Q1058 CME Group Inc.34 US1258961002 CMS Energy Corp.35 US20605P1012 Concho Resources Inc.36 US2091151041 Consolidated Edison Inc.37 US21036P1084 Constellation Brands Inc.38 US22266L1061 Coupa Software Inc.39 US22822V1017 Crown Castle International Corp.40 US2283681060 Crown Holdings Inc.41 US1264081035 CSX Corp.42 US2310211063 Cummins Inc.43 US2371941053 Darden Restaurants Inc.44 US2435371073 Deckers Outdoor Corp.45 US2473617023 Delta Air Lines Inc.46 US25179M1036 Devon Energy Corp.47 US2521311074 DexCom Inc.48 US25278X1090 Diamondback Energy Inc.49 US03064D1081 Americold Realty Trust50 US0534841012 Avalonbay Communities Inc.51 US1011211018 Boston Properties Inc.