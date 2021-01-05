

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that, in the nine weeks to 26 December, total product full price sales were down 0.5%. Full price sales in the nine weeks to 26 December were down 1.1% on last year. The number of active customers has grown significantly during the year and, as at 26 December, online customer base was up 24% on last year.



Next Plc forecasts full year profit before tax to be 370 million pounds before two additional non-recurring items. With a non-recurring profit of 12 million pounds from a 53rd week, along with an additional property provision, total full year profit before tax is anticipated to be 342 million pounds.



For the year ahead (2021/22), the Group's central guidance, which assumes Retail stores to be closed in February and March, is for profit before tax of 670 million pounds.



