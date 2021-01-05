

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.30 am ET Tuesday, consumer price figures are due from Switzerland. Economists forecast consumer prices to fall 0.7 percent annually in December, the same rate of decrease as seen in November.



The franc traded mixed against its major rivals ahead of the data. While it fell against the yen and the pound, it was steady against the greenback and the euro.



The franc was worth 116.92 against the yen, 1.0801 against the euro, 0.8803 against the greenback and 1.1972 against the pound at 2:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de