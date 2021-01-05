

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) announced it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Building Materials Europe in preparation for the sale of Saint-Gobain Building Distribution the Netherlands. The transaction is anticipated to be finalized by the end of the year 2021. The deal will be based on an enterprise value of 150 million euros.



The Group said the divestment is part of Saint-Gobain's continued portfolio optimization strategy to enhance the Group's growth and profitability profile. The transaction is subject to approval by the European competition authority.



