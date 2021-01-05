DJ Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Full-year report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker company Gilbert Dupont

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA: Full-year report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker company Gilbert Dupont 05-Jan-2021 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Aubagne, January 4, 2021 Full-year report of the liquidity contract with the stockbroker company Gilbert Dupont Under the liquidity contract concluded between SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH and the stockbroker Gilbert Dupont, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2020: · Number of shares: 1,093 · Liquidity account cash balance: €812,004.25 During the second half of 2020, the following were negotiated: ORDER INTAKE 4,658 securities €1,104,577.2 161 2 transactions SALES 5,506 securities €1,325,246.8 234 9 transactions It should be noted that in the first half of 2020, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account: · Number of shares: 1,941 · Liquidity account cash balance: €591,334.56 It should also be noted that upon implementing the liquidity contract, the following assets were made available: · Number of shares: 654 · Liquidity account cash balance: €394,895.12 A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a total solutions provider, the company helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications safely, rapidly and economically. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. The Group has been annually growing by double digits on average and has been regularly expanding its portfolio by acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2019, the company employed approximately 6,200 people, and earned sales revenue of 1,440.6 million euros. Contact Ben Orzelek Head of Investor Relations +49 (0)551.308.1668 Ben.orzelek@sartorius.com Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. Z.I. Les Paluds Avenue de Jouques, CS 91051 13781 Aubagne Cedex, France Phone: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.00 Fax: +33.(0)4.42.84.56.19 www.sartorius-stedim.com APPENDIX H2 2020 Buy Sell Number Number Turnover Number Number Turnover of of in EUR of of in EUR shares shares traded traded trades trades TOTAL 161 4 658 1 104 234 5 506 1 325 577,22 246,89 01/07/2020 8 109 24432,8 28 525 118661,6 02/07/2020 17 437 100505,8 26 529 122241,8 03/07/2020 13 303 70997,6 8 139 32736,79 06/07/2020 10 292 68160,01 19 405 95344,01 07/07/2020 4 200 47100 10 185 43873,01 08/07/2020 16 100 23750 13 509 121833,2 2 09/07/2020 22 938 226010,8 20 835 201958,0 1 3 10/07/2020 22 885 212423,9 11 385 92792,01 8 13/07/2020 11 255 60698,01 19 482 116350,4 1 14/07/2020 22 639 150990,2 6 200 47320 15/07/2020 14 405 96543,01 38 685 164268 16/07/2020 2 95 22965 18 432 107856,0 1 17/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/07/2020 0 0 0 2 19 5320 21/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 31/07/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 03/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 05/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/08/2020 0 0 0 4 50 14500 14/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 19/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/08/2020 0 0 0 1 20 6000 21/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/08/2020 0 0 0 2 20 6200 28/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 31/08/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 01/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 02/09/2020 0 0 0 2 10 3000 03/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 04/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 08/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 15/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 24/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 25/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/09/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 01/10/2020 0 0 0 1 10 3004 02/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 05/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 06/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 07/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 08/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 14/10/2020 0 0 0 1 10 3200 15/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 19/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 21/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 22/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 26/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 27/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 28/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 29/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 30/10/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 02/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 03/11/2020 0 0 0 0 14 4606 04/11/2020 0 0 0 2 15 5100 05/11/2020 0 0 0 2 17 6120 06/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 09/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 10/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 11/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 12/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 13/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 16/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 17/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 18/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 19/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 20/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0 23/11/2020 0 0 0 0 0 0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 03:28 ET (08:28 GMT)