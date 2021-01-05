Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 21 December to 25 December 2020

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average

price of daily

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/21/2020 FR0010313833 7000 93,4853 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/22/2020 FR0010313833 7000 94,4220 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/23/2020 FR0010313833 7000 94,6006 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 12/24/2020 FR0010313833 6785 94,7697 XPAR TOTAL 27 785 94,3159

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005421/en/

Contacts:

Arkema