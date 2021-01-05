Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 21 December to 25 December 2020
Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|12/21/2020
|FR0010313833
7000
93,4853
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/22/2020
FR0010313833
7000
94,4220
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/23/2020
FR0010313833
7000
94,6006
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/24/2020
FR0010313833
6785
94,7697
|XPAR
TOTAL
27 785
94,3159
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/
