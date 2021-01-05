Prosafe SE: Contract for Safe Concordia in 2021

Prosafe has signed a contract to provide accommodation and construction support using the Safe Concordia in Trinidad and Tobago in Q2 2021.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 5 January 2021

Prosafe SEFor further information, please contact:Jesper K. Andresen, CEOPhone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFOPhone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act