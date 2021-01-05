BETHESDA, MARYLAND, January 5 (WNM/The Endocrine Society) - Plastics contain and leach hazardous chemicals, including endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) that threaten human health. An authoritative new report, "Plastics, EDCs, and Health," from the Endocrine Society and the IPEN (International Pollutants Elimination Network), presents a summary of international research on the health impacts of EDCs and describes the alarming health effects of widespread contamination from EDCs in plastics. EDCs ...

