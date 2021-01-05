Professor Amin Rajan Joins Paradigm Consulting as Senior Advisor

Appointment to drive growth in communications advisory for Asset and Wealth Management clients alongside the development of a research platform

HONG KONG and LONDON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Consulting, an independent communications consultancy based in Hong Kong, today announces that Professor Amin Rajan, the academic economist and CEO of CREATE-Research in the UK, has joined Paradigm Consulting as a Senior Advisor.

Professor Rajan brings deep experience in the institutional investment space where he has advised, studied and researched trends for over 20 years. His insight is sought by many global financial services firms and C-suite individuals and he is a regular commentator at both events and in leading international publications.

CREATE-Research is a network of prominent researchers undertaking high level advisory assignments for governments, global banks, fund managers, multinational companies and international bodies such as the EU, OECD and ILO. This move also marks the start of a formal collaboration between CREATE-Research and Paradigm Consulting to build research services across UK, Hong Kong and mainland China.

"The asset management industry has made huge progress in recent years and has the dual opportunity arising from the opening up of China for overseas asset managers and on the other hand a wave of Chinese managers seeking to engage more internationally. I am looking forward to working alongside Paradigm to assist some of these firms and to offer insights into the newly emerging asset allocation models to institutional investors in Asia from other parts of the world," commented Professor Rajan.

Tim Nicholls, Managing Director of Paradigm Consulting said "We are delighted that Professor Rajan will be working with us in 2021 and beyond. Someone of his experience and standing will help us deliver a new level of insights to our clients as well as a research practice which is an important strategic development for the services we can offer. As a first area of focus, we will be increasing our activity in the area of ESG investing which is so important in Hong Kong and mainland China now. This has been a focus for us this year and is a passion of Professor Rajan, so is an excellent area for us to hit the ground running together."

Helen Lam, Managing Director of Paradigm Consulting commented, "With the opening up of the Chinese financial markets and in particular the asset and wealth management sector, this is an opportune time to launch this collaboration. Chinese firms are also placing increasing importance into ESG, how it is reported and communicated, and we look forward to being able to provide a new level of insight in this area to clients."

As part of the collaboration, CREATE-Research will advise on the development of research capabilities. This will allow Paradigm Consulting to help clients tell compelling stories and generate engaging content for their own stakeholders. Paradigm Consulting, the independent communications consultancy headquartered in Hong Kong and founded in 2014, provides strategic advisory, media relations, content creation and digital communications assets development services to clients. The addition of research to the portfolio will allow the firm to deliver even more value to its clients in the financial services, technology and professional services sectors.

About CREATE-Research

CREATE-Research is an independent UK-based research boutique specialising in strategic change and the newly emerging asset allocation models in the global investment industry. It undertakes major research assignments from prominent financial institutions and global companies. It works closely with senior decision makers in leading companies across Europe and the US. Its work is disseminated through high profile reports and events that attract wide attention in the media. Further information can be found at www.create-research.co.uk.

About Paradigm Consulting

Paradigm Consulting is a fast-growing independent communications consultancy founded by a team of former in-house communications specialists from Hong Kong and London. It has grown from humble roots in Hong Kong to a trusted and valued international partner, supported by long-term relationships that have created deeper understanding for strategic support. Paradigm specialises in strategic communications advisory, reputational risks management and issues handling, media advisory and relations, content creation and digital assets development, providing services to clients primarily from financial services, technology and professional services industry. Paradigm is a member of the GlobalCom PR Network. Further information can be found at www.paradigmconsulting.com.hk.

