Dienstag, 05.01.2021
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.01.2021 | 12:05
219 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioNTech SE: BioNTech to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MAINZ, GERMANY, January 5, 2021(Nasdaq: BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company") announced today that CEO and Co-founder Ugur Sahin, M.D., will present a corporate overview and update at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 10.50am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at https://biontech.de/. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the conference.

About BioNTech
Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Regeneron, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer. For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de.

BioNTech Contacts:

Media Relations
Jasmina Alatovic
+49 89 62 81 75 46
Media@biontech.de

Investor Relations
Sylke Maas, Ph.D.
+49


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
