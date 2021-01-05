vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo recently showcased the spectacular overseas performance of V-Appstore and revealed a variety of upcoming enhancements to the global vivo Developers Platform ecosystem at the vivo Developers Conference, which was held in Shenzhen last November. These announcements reflect the smartphone brand's stellar achievements across international markets and the innovative efforts made to facilitate more effective collaboration with application developers, allowing vivo to provide the ultimate smartphone experience to consumers by being the bridge between users and the digital world.

Flourishing in Overseas Markets

Having maintained remarkable business growth momentum in overseas markets despite global economic turbulence inflicted by the pandemic, vivo currently ranks among the top-five mobile phone manufacturers worldwide according to the Canalys Global Smartphone Market Q3 2020 Report and also commands leading smartphone market share in Indonesia and Thailand according to IDC and Counterpoint Q2 2020 data. vivo also recently announced its newfound status as the official partner of UEFA EURO 2020 and 2024 in lieu of additional market entries into six more countries in Europe.

Owing to the in-depth collaborative relationships formed with a multitude of ecosystem partners at home and abroad, vivo has established distribution channels across South-East Asia and Europe in more than 50 countries, combining for over 130 million overseas vivo device user accounts. Simultaneously, users of the international V-Appstore have exceeded 100 million registered accounts and attained 5.8 billion cumulative online downloads. "As early as 2014, vivo held a brand launch press conference in Thailand to announce our entry into overseas markets. The numbers we have listed can give you all an impression of the scale of our operations. Six years later, vivo has successfully transformed from a Chinese brand into a globalized brand," said Jia Liu, vivo Overseas Managing Director of Internet Business Operations, at the event.

The Wide Reach of V-Appstore

Since establishing its roots in global markets, vivo has deployed overseas versions of the V-Appstore to be localized and operated in their respective countries to maximize user compatibility. Overseas V-Appstore user demographics mainly revolve around students, professionals, civil servants and other high-value smartphone users. In the years since, vivo has built long-standing cooperation with head developers internationally to optimize their products and services within the vivo ecosystem.

Promotional activities through the overseas V-Appstore have been known to reach a record high of 50,000 purchase conversions in a single day; short video creation and sharing platform "Likee" saw a 10x download surge.

Extensive Collaborative Developer Ecosystem

To complement the steady upward trajectory of ongoing global expansion, vivo is striving to create a more comprehensive, efficient, adaptable and distinct one-stop service platform for all domestic and overseas developers, allowing them to reach millions of high-quality users. At the event, Liangyi Ma, Director of vivo Overseas Internet Product Center, emphasized this approach and expressed that vivo hopes to be a dynamic partner for developers by empowering their accessibility to culminate in a win-win collaborative relationship that will optimize holistic user experience globally.

To achieve this, vivo has streamlined many facets of the collaborative developer ecosystem by investing more resources across the board and condensing the entire process. The V-Star program is a free-featuring functionality for developers to receive free exposure in the V-Appstore. Considering new and existing user retention rates can soar due to vivo promotion activities, this program intends to reward developers for their efforts by shortlisting the most relevant or innovative products.

Designated V-Appstore specialists are available for one-on-one consultations with developers to ensure their propositions are executed to the highest standard. A new customer service system has been set up to provide application digital data analytics reports to developers regularly, along with a variety of other assessment services. Meanwhile, the time limit to solve developer issues was decreased to a 30-minute feedback rate and the average rate of developer application approval was sped up 70%, allowing the quickest application launch timeframe to last only a minimum of 48 hours. To meet the different marketing needs of developers, a suite of customizable promotional activities such as lucky draws, guessing contests and coupons are also in the pipeline. vivo values consumer-oriented innovation and encourages developers to share any interesting ideas.

Going forward, vivo Overseas Application Ecology will explore further enhancements across three dimensions. The functions and experience of overseas distribution services, the enrichment of product lines and operation capabilities, and the increasing empowerment of developers will generate additional growth together with ecosystem partners for a win-win future.

At the event, vivo also delivered its latest update and strategy on application services, mobile games, business partnership, open technology development and IoT ecosystem.

About vivo

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 40 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 380 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

Please stay informed of vivo's news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news