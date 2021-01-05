

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment increased in December, data from the labor ministry showed on Tuesday.



The number of unemployed climbed notably by 36,825 compared to 25,269 in the previous month. This was the third consecutive rise in unemployment.



Unemployment totaled 3.88 million in December.



Among sectors, unemployment declined only in the agriculture sector, down 1,311. Construction reported the biggest increase in December, up 18,496, followed by a rise of 9,885 in industry and 8,134 increase in services.



Unemployment of young people under 25 years of age decreased by 2,722 or 0.74 percent compared to the previous month.



