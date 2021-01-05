The "Connected Infrastructure for Electric Buses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic research report covers the latest trends and developments on the intelligent transportation system and charging station market for electric buses in public transport.

The total market value of public transport ITS for electric buses in Europe and North America is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37 percent from €15.4 million in 2019 to reach €74.2 million by 2024. The analyst at the same time estimates that the charging station market value for electric buses in the two regions was €190 million in 2019.

Growing at a CAGR of 15.6 percent, the market value is expected to reach €392 million in 2024. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.

Connected Infrastructure for Electric Buses is a new strategy report analysing the latest developments on the intelligent transportation system and charging station market for public transport in Europe and North America.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on electric bus fleets in Europe and North America.

Comprehensive description of the electric bus ITS value chain and key applications.

Profiles of 21 aftermarket ITS solution and 12 EV charging hardware vendors.

Summary of 20 OEM propositions from electric bus brands.

Case studies of 9 electric bus initiatives.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Market forecasts lasting until 2024.

This report answers the following questions:

What is the current state and size of the electric bus market?

Which are the leading providers of public transport ITS solutions for electric buses?

What offerings are available from vehicle OEMs?

What equipment and service offerings are available from EV charging station vendors?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of electric buses?

How are the regulatory developments in Europe and North America affecting the electric bus industry?

How will the electric bus and public transport ITS industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

1 Public transport in Europe and North America

1.1 Modal split of passenger transport

1.2 Bus fleets and public transport utilisation

1.3 Market shares for bus and coach OEMs

1.4 Electric vehicle types and electric bus fleet statistics

1.4.1 Hybrid electric vehicles

1.4.2 Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles

1.4.3 Electric vehicles

1.4.4 Electric bus fleet statistics

1.5 Organisation and contracting in public transport

1.5.1 Legal framework in Europe

1.5.2 Legal framework in North America

1.5.3 Organisational forms and regional differences

2 ITS technologies and solutions

2.1 Public transport ITS infrastructure

2.1.1 Vehicle segment

2.1.2 Roadside segment

2.1.3 Backoffice segment

2.1.4 Traveller segment

2.1.5GNSS segment

2.1.6 Network segment

2.2 Public transport management

2.2.1 Planning and scheduling tools

2.2.2 Computer aided dispatch systems

2.2.3 Traffic signal priority

2.2.4 Depot management

2.3 Traveller management

2.3.1 Passenger information

2.3.2 Entertainment

2.3.3 Fare payment

2.4 Driver management

2.4.1 Driving data registration and analysis

2.4.2 Video-based driver monitoring

2.4.3 Insurance risk management

2.5 Vehicle management

2.5.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

2.5.2 On-board security solutions

2.6 Charging station management

2.6.1 Station management

2.6.2 Energy management

2.6.3 The Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP)

3 Charging technologies and standards

3.1 Electric vehicle charging

3.1.1 AC and DC

3.1.2 Charging modes and levels

3.2 Connector standards

3.2.1 Type 1/SAE J1772

3.2.2 Type 2

3.2.3 Combined charging system (CCS)

3.2.4 CHAdeMO

3.2.5 GB/T

3.3 Electric bus charging

3.3.1 OppCharge

3.3.2 Depot charging

3.3.3 Opportunity charging

3.3.4 Battery capacity and charging time

4 Market forecasts and trends

4.1 Market analysis

4.1.1 Electric bus forecast

4.1.2 Market value forecast public transport ITS for electric buses

4.1.3 Market value forecast bus charging stations

4.2 Value chain analysis

4.2.1 Automotive industry players

4.2.2 ITS and telematics industry players

4.2.3 Charging station industry players

4.3 Industry trends

4.3.1 Open architectures alter the ITS value chain

4.3.2 Connected charging stations a requirement for public transport operations

4.3.3 The future of opportunity charging remains uncertain

4.3.4 Major bus OEMs enter the electric bus market

4.3.5 Standards improving interoperability essential for the electric bus market

4.3.6 The electric bus market continues to grow amid the COVID-19 crisis

5 OEM products and strategies

6 Aftermarket solution providers

7 Charging station providers

8 Case studies: Electric bus projects

