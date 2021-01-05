DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Approval of Corporate Adviser

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Approval of Corporate Adviser 05-Jan-2021 / 11:04 GMT/BST AQSE announces that Peel Hunt LLP has been approved as an AQSE Corporate Adviser member, with effect from 04 January 2021. The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: https://www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange [1] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1158545 05-Jan-2021 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bd10eb411a26207ca6a580d36b296aa4&application_id=1158545&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

