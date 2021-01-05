Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Dr. Jason M. LePree as Vice President of Scientific Affairs

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elite" or the "Company") (OTCQB:ELTP), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing niche generic products, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Jason M. LePree as Vice President of Scientific Affairs to oversee all technical facets of Elite's pharmaceutical and product development programs. Hiring Dr. LePree will bolster Elite's efforts to develop new products and to facilitate improving Elite's overall scientific capabilities.

"Jason joins Elite with a wealth of experience in formulations and analytical development and is an important addition for product development at Elite," said Nasrat Hakim. "We welcome Jason to our team."

Dr. LePree has over 20 years of pharmaceutical development experience in small, mid-sized, and large branded and generic pharmaceutical companies including scientific leadership positions at Ferring International Pharmaceutical Science Center - US, Gattefossé Corporation, Novartis, and Capsugel. Dr. LePree received his B.S. degree in Pharmacy from Rutgers University and his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Pharmacy (Pharmaceutics) with a minor in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. LePree has experience in Formulation Development, Materials Characterization, and Analytical Sciences.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which develops niche generic products. Elite specializes in developing and manufacturing oral, controlled-release drug products. Elite owns multiple generic products which have been licensed to Lannett Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and TAGI Pharma. Elite operates a cGMP and DEA registered facility for research, development, and manufacturing located in Northvale, NJ.

