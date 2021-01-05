Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 28 December to 01 January 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 28/12/2020 FR0010313833 7000 96.0317 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/01/1900 FR0010313833 7000 95.5346 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/01/1900 FR0010313833 7000 94.7749 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/01/1900 FR0010313833 7000 94.0621 XPAR TOTAL 28,000 95.1008

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/

