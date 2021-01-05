Current Sensor Market Size USD 2.61 Billion By 2027 At CAGR of 6.3% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Current Sensors Market is segmented by Type (Open Loop and Closed Loop), Current Sensing Technology (Hall Effect, Current Transformer, Flux Gate, and Rogowski Effect), and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Electronics & Electrical Category.

The global current sensor market size was USD 1.65 Billion in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 2.61 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of current sensors market size are the rise in the adoption of industrial robots, the growing trend of EV & hybrid vehicles in the automotive industry, and the rapid adoption of 5G technology.

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global current sensor market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets. The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with detailed impact analysis.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE CURRENT SENSORS MARKET SIZE

The rise in the adoption of power management systems in data centers for improved performance with reduced power expenditure boosts the growth of current sensors market size. Current sensors integrated with backup power systems, such as inverters and UPS systems, allow battery protection at the charging stage and offer efficiency that increases demand in data centers. In addition, strict government restrictions on the management of data center power consumption are also one of the key factors driving the current sensor market size.

Growth in demand for Hall Effect technology in current sensors is expected to fuel the growth of current sensors market size. Hall effect technology offers advantages such as linearity, high precision, low power usage, and large bandwidth. The advancement of hall-based technology has increased current sensor demand in coreless technologies. This gives manufacturers the advantage of reduced bill of material (BOM), design size, and more penetration into other vertical industries.

An increase in the trend of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles in the automotive industry is expected to drive the growth of the current sensor market size. Current sensors have many advanced automotive applications, such as battery management, overcurrent protection, and converter control. These sensors effectively track battery current usage and provide real-time information on charging status and battery management.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON CURRENT SENSOR MARKET SIZE

The lack of availability of raw materials and components due to the disruption of the supply chain hampered the production capability of the sensor manufacturers. Furthermore, a decline in customer purchasing power and a decrease in the number of electric vehicles would further impede the growth of the industry. However, the post-COVID-19 effect will fuel the production of autonomous technologies, such as industrial robots and autonomous electric vehicles, which will accelerate the growth of the current sensor market size.

CURRENT SENSORS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest current sensor market share during the forecast period. North America is witnessing the widespread adoption of smart home and smart city developments, which have resulted in the proliferation of many electronic systems, including lighting control, HVAC control, home healthcare devices, home appliances, and others. The introduction of these devices would increase the deployment of Battery Management Systems (BMS) and electronic protection systems, which in turn drives the growth of current sensors market size.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in this region is attributed to the population growth and rapid urbanization in developing economies, such as China and Japan.

KEY SEGMENTATIONS

By Type

Open loop

Closed loop

By Current Sensing Technology

Hall Effect

Current Transformer

Flux Gate

Rogowski Coil

By End User

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Telecommunication

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

Key Companies

Infineon Technologies

Honeywell International Inc.

Texas Instruments

Allegro MicroSystems, LLC

Tamura Corp.

TDK Corporation

LEM International SA

Pulse Electronics

Eaton Corporation PLC

Sensitec GmbH.

