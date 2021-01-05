How Should Connected Logistics Companies Respond Amid COVID-19 Crisis? New Report Analyses - Future Market Insights

Market players are altogether investigating new camp grounds as an ever-increasing number of individuals are demonstrating enthusiasm for experience Connected Logistics.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Future Market Insights: As per FMI recent research report, the global connected logistics market is anticipated to reflect a healthy CAGR of 11% amid the assessment period (2019-2029). The connected devices market witness a standstill on the onset of the COVID-19, meanwhile, the B2C market exploded with online sales, thus fast-tracking the markets growth. Furthermore, a dramatic drops in the sensor technology cost is assisting in expansion of these intelligent supply chain technologies.

"The connected logistics market is still nascent and could be defined as interconnected devices that IoT and logistics solutions providers utilize to get more prominence in transportation, warehouse, as well as associated logistics processes, such as financial transactions, order processing, dispatching & picking, and shipping." says an FMI analyst.

Connected Logistics Market - Important Highlights

The retail & consumer goods will lead among other categories in the global market.

Devices component will remain lucrative as the implementation of vehicle telematics and RFID is increasing.

North America will see triple revenue growth in the global market as the region is an early adopter and producer of digital solutions.

Connected Logistics Market - Drivers

Growing need for logistics transparency and emergence of IoT and sensor-based technologies like RFID will aid in the market growth.

Decreasing cost of sensors is likely to act as a catalyst for the market.

Surge in need for mobility will primarily support the growth in the market.

Connected Logistics Market - Restraints

Absence of uniform governance standards as well as data interoperability and management will restrain the market growth.

Safety and security issues concerning logistics will challenge the growth of market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Governments of several nations had to close down all the logistic operations, on the onset of COVID-19 pandemic which is adversely impacting the logistics industry as well as the connected logistics market. As a vital part of value chains, both across international and within borders, logistics firms facilitate trade & commerce and assist businesses to get their products to customers. Disruption in the supply chain thus impacted the competitiveness of the system. Players are now gearing up with advanced solutions and technological advancements to fulfill the demand - supply gap.

Competitive Landscape

Major players active in the connected logistics market include HCL Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys limited, SAP SE, Cisco System, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Robert Bosch, and Hexagon AB.

Market player are focusing on RIFD and OHV telematics for enterprises because of their unique attributes such as personnel safety and better stock, and increased customer retention. Players are further extracting value-capture prospects from software components.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the connected logistics market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of component (devices, software, and services), transportation (roadways, railways, airways, and seaways), vertical (manufacturing, IT & telecom, automotive, retail & consumer goods, food & beverages, energy & utilities, healthcare, and others), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

