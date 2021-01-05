Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2021) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the receipt of $2,632,675.08 from the exercise of 6,268,274 warrants (each with a strike price of $0.42). This represents a total of 82.4% of the total outstanding $0.42 strike price warrants having been exercised with the remaining unexercised warrants having been cancelled. The Company now has a total of 40,705,709 shares issued and outstanding.

"The receipt of $2.6m in warrant proceeds illustrates the strong level of shareholder support for our ongoing work at the Independence project," commented Golden Independence CEO, Christos Doulis. "With a treasury in excess of $5 million, Golden Independence is fully funded to advance the oxide portion of the Independence project to the PEA stage, to undertake an RC drill program on the sulphide gold skarn and to pursue regional opportunities should they arise."

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence Gold Property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence Gold Property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

