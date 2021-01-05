Tracker Ventures Corp.: "Contakt World: Truth in Health" Podcast Unveils Second Episode - Features In-Depth Interview with Health Equity Leader and Satcher Health Leadership Institute Director Daniel Dawes Entitled "COVID: The Great Revealer"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ("Tracker" or the "Company") (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FRA:B2I) announced that Contakt LLC ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing public health and safety, has released the second episode of the "Contakt World: Truth in Health" podcast. The podcast is available on iHeartRadio and other popular streaming sites for podcasts.

Listen Now Here

"For our second thought-provoking episode, we're honored to have Daniel help us grapple with the deep-seated, underlying issues in our health care system that have become more apparent due to the coronavirus pandemic," said Justin Beck, CEO of Contakt World and host of the podcast. "We hope this episode and the podcast as a whole helps shed light on the many compounding factors that led to this crisis so that it never happens again."

A description of the second episode can be found below.

"Contakt World: Truth in Health" Podcast

Episode 2: COVID: The Great Revealer

"Who's affected most by COVID and why? Who deserves to receive care? And how can we treat everyone equally - both in society and in the hospital? This week's episode of Contakt World dives into the hot-button issues of race, equal access to healthcare, and the political determinants of health - specifically, how historic inequities in our health system have never been more apparent. As COVID disproportionately affects communities of color, we talk with national health equity leader Daniel E. Dawes, executive director of Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta. A co-founder of the Health Equity Leadership and Exchange Network (HELEN), he shares unique insights from the frontlines of the healthcare reform movement, and provides a thorough overview of how we, as a country, even got here."

"Contakt World: Truth in Health" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network. For video previews, highlights and full-length episodes, please visit Contakt World on YouTube.

* This statement, and all content within or related to this podcast, has not been evaluated by the FDA. Any information presented by Contakt World or its guests is not intended to treat or cure any disease, and no claims are made as to the accuracy or sufficiency thereof.

Contakt World - Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2020. Trading of Tracker's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally - addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

Tracker Ventures Contact

Geoff Balderson

CEO and Director

Direct: 604-602-0001

Media Contact

Kevin Harrington

Account Director - 5WPR

contakt@5wpr.com

Investor Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Senior Vice President - MZ North America

Direct: 949-259-4987

contakt@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the future prospects of Tracker and Contakt World. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting the Partnership, the anticipated success thereof, the effect of the Partnership, podcast and future initiatives on trust and adoption of Contakt World's solutions and performance of the material terms of the Partnership. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Tracker and Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include those risks listed above as well as additional risks like regulatory changes, general economic, market, political, or business conditions, actual or perceived implications of COVID-19 immunization or treatments and the timing and delivery thereof, meeting or maintaining various conditions of HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA compliance, protection of the Company's and Contakt World's intellectual property, and adoption of the Contakt World platform or apps by government, B2B, B2I customers and consumer end-users. Tracker and Contakt World undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Tracker Ventures Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623046/Contakt-World-Truth-in-Health-Podcast-Unveils-Second-Episode--Features-In-Depth-Interview-with-Health-Equity-Leader-and-Satcher-Health-Leadership-Institute-Director-Daniel-Dawes-Entitled-COVID-The-Great-Revealer