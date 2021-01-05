Blue Moon Resources: Blue Moon Appoints Jonathan Gagne to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSXV:MOON)(OTC PINK:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces the appointment of Jonathan Gagné, Eng., MBA, to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Gagné has a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering from Polytechnique Montreal and an MBA with a specialization in Corporate Finance from Université du Québec à Montréal. Mr. Gagné has extensive experience in the mining sector in terms of engineering, feasibility studies, operations and construction. Mr. Gagné began his career with Agnico-Eagle during the construction and commissioning of the Meadowbank gold project located in Nunavut. He then led the mining engineering department for SGS Geostat, a mining services company specializing in computer-assisted mineral resource estimation services. Mr. Gagné then followed with Glencore Zinc, which owns the Hackett River deposit in Nunavut which is adjacent to the Company's Yava Property. At Glencore Zinc, he was involved in numerous zinc projects throughout the World. Most recently, he was General Manager of Sayona Quebec and currently is a senior consulting engineer working for Greenstone Gold Mines, which aims to develop the multi-million ounce Hardrock Gold Project located in Ontario. Greenstone Gold Mines is a joint venture between Premier Gold Mines Limited (pending acquisition by Equinox Gold Corp) and Centerra Gold (pending acquisition of interest by Orion Mine Finance Group).

"On behalf of the board, I welcome Mr. Gagné to the board of directors. Mr. Gagné's engineering, feasibility and construction experience will be invaluable to Blue Moon as it advances its projects.," stated Patrick McGrath, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Moon Zinc. "Of particular relevance is Mr. Gagné's involvement in numerous zinc projects with Glencore Zinc, which owns the Hackett River deposit in Nunavut and is adjacent to the Company's Yava Property. Hackett River is one of the largest undeveloped zinc-silver projects in North America and we believe Mr. Gagné's extensive experience with zinc projects and the Canadian Artic, will add significant value to Blue Moon."

In conjunction with the appointment, the Company has granted Mr. Gagné 300,000 stock options exercisable at $0.08 per share for five years. The appointment of Mr. Gagné is subject to regulatory approval.

About Blue Moon

Blue Moon (TSX.V: MOON; OTC: BMOOF) is currently advancing its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic deposit in California which contains zinc, gold, silver and copper. The deposit is open at depth and along strike. The Blue Moon 43-101 Mineral Resource includes 7.8 million inferred tons at 8.07% zinc equivalent (4.95% zinc, 0.04 oz/t gold, 0.46% copper, 1.33 oz/t silver), containing 771 million pounds of zinc, 300,000 ounces of gold, 71 million pounds of copper, and 10 million ounces of silver. The 43-101 Mineral Resource report dated November 14, 2018 was authored by Gary Giroux, P. Eng., and Lawrence O'Connor, a QP, and entitled "Resource Estimate for the Blue Moon Massive Sulphide Occurrence". The 43-101 and related press release with details on the resource are available on the company's website and were filed on www.sedar.com on November 20, 2018. The Company also holds 100% of the Yava polymetallic project in Nunavut that is in the same volcanic lithologies and south of Glencore's Hackett River deposit. More information is available on the company's web site (www.bluemoonmining.com).

Qualified Persons

John McClintock, P. Eng, a Director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this press release.

Resource estimates included in this news release are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions set forth in the relevant technical report and otherwise, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices for zinc, the results of future exploration, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and titles, changes in government policies regarding mining, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

