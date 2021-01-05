Charles Taylor, a provider of services and technology solutions to the global insurance market, announced today that it has acquired Aegis Corporation (Aegis), a Wisconsin based leader in mutual management and third-party claims administration.

"Mutual management and claims handling have been essential parts of Charles Taylor's services for more than a century. The addition of Aegis further bolsters our capabilities in this segment and also builds our ability to serve public entities," said Rob Brown, Group CEO, Charles Taylor. "This acquisition aligns with our Group-wide strategy and provides us with the scale, expertise and capabilities to accelerate the rapid growth of our U.S. business."

Aegis provides risk pools and self-insureds with customized insurance and claims management programs focused on the unique needs of public entities and municipal organizations. The business is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, where approximately 45 employees oversee insurance programs and manage claims for approximately 200 clients with $350M in annual premiums under management.

"The addition of Aegis is exciting due to the strength of both the cultural and the strategic fit," said Christopher Schaffer, CEO Charles Taylor TPA. "Both Charles Taylor and Aegis have forged long-term, trusted partnerships with clients through unrivaled insurance expertise, and this partnership will strengthen Charles Taylor's position in the U.S. mutual management and public entity markets while greatly enhancing Aegis' claims management offering."

Aegis joins the Charles Taylor team of more than 3,000 professionals around the world. Aegis' clients will have access to Charles Taylor's full suite of global claims, insurance management, and technology solutions. This acquisition follows shortly after the acquisition of SBSA in August 2020 and the agreement to acquire the Cosulich Group in October 2020.

"We look forward to joining Charles Taylor and leveraging the combined resources, expertise and technology to enhance our claims management offering and continue to create favorable claims outcomes for our clients," said John Dirkse, President of Aegis. "We believe Charles Taylor's client-centric approach, experience with customized insurance management, and commitment to high quality growth in the U.S. will greatly benefit our clients by allowing us to better serve their unique and complex needs."

Aegis' shareholders were advised by Evolve Capital Partners on this transaction.

Charles Taylor provides insurance services, claims and technology solutions to all parties within the global insurance market. Charles Taylor's technical expertise, technological tools and breadth of solutions enable its clients to outperform, through addressing complex and challenging situations across every stage of the insurance lifecycle and every aspect of the insurance operating model.

Charles Taylor employs approximately 3,100 staff in more than 120 locations spread across 30 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Charles Taylor has earned the trust of a diversified, blue-chip international customer base that includes national and international insurance companies, mutuals, captives, MGAs, Lloyd's syndicates and reinsurers, along with brokers, distributors and corporate insureds.

