PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand appoints Steve Waller as Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX)(OTCQB:PWWBF)(FRA:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company"), an innovative automotive fintech leader providing digital and virtual platform solutions to buy, sell, trade, lease, or finance vehicles to consumers, dealers, and OEMs is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Waller as Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy, North American Operations. Mr. Waller will also serve as a Director for both PowerBand US and MUSA Holdings, PowerBand majority-owned financial subsidiary.

Mr. Waller provides Senior Level Executive experience and expertise in the automotive public and private retail sector and the banking and finance industry. For the last 2 years he worked with our Partner, D&P Holdings Inc. as Vice President of Strategic Investments and he understands PowerBand Solutions operations extremely well. Prior to entering the business world, Mr. Waller proudly served in the United States Marine Corp.

Mr. Waller has senior executive experience leading mergers and acquisitions, real estate, and vendor Groups with Group 1 Automotive and Asbury Automotive, two prominent Fortune 500 public dealership groups. His list of many accomplishments includes sourcing, negotiating, and consummating more than $5 billion in acquisitions and divestitures in the US and internationally.

His extensive banking and finance background include leading national and regional lending groups for some of the largest US Banks and finance companies including JP Morgan, US Bank, GE Capital, and Capital Automotive REIT. In those assignments, Steve developed meaningful relationships with a substantial number of the largest public and private dealership groups in the US, and has sourced, negotiated, and funded over $10 billion in loans. He was also responsible for creating vendor relationships that provided these clients with multimillion dollars in incentives and cost reductions.

Kelly Jennings, CEO of PowerBand, commented: "We are extremely pleased that Steve is joining the PowerBand team. His contributions will maximize our ability to capitalize on many opportunities that Powerband has in the US, Canada and globally. He brings an enviable wealth of knowledge and experience in the Automotive and Banking sectors including cross-border financing and M&A activities and we are looking forward to his leadership as key factor in our continued development and success."

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets

