Ezra Cohen Montreal - More than just a Nut Butter Line

McGill University graduate Ezra Cohen has turned a lifelong passion for healthy snacking into an emerging food and lifestyle brand

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Recent university graduate Ezra Cohen started Ezra Cohen Montreal with the belief that eating well shouldn't be a luxury, and it's a belief that has continued to persist as the brand grows-first from a line of original nut butters, and now to multiple blog sites where Ezra Cohen shares healthy recipes and the very best of life in Montreal, Canada.

Ezra Cohen, McGill University graduate, combines his ambitions as a young entrepreneur with his love of nutritious snacking to spread the word via his recipe blog on how nuts and nut butters can be used to bring added vitamins and nutrients to meals. Friendly to nearly all diets and lifestyles, including vegan, Cohen hopes to encourage more people to look for better, alternative food products.

The Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butter line includes simple yet delicious spreads like Brazil Nut Butter, Cashew Nut Butter, and Almond Butter, as well as exciting flavors like Praline Pecan Butter, Maple Cashew Butter, and Salted Caramel Cashew Butter. In crafting these irresistible products, Ezra Cohen takes the guesswork out of eating a more well-balanced diet. Not only do nuts and nut butters offer protein, vitamins, and minerals, they're also full of healthy compounds like unsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and magnesium.

Also central to Ezra Cohen's mission is his Montreal lifestyle blog, which serves as a platform for highlighting the best of Montreal for new visitors and longtime inhabitants alike. Similar to Ezra Cohen's other sites, the Montreal lifestyle blog brings together a passion for history, great eating with a larger goal toward healthy living.

As the Ezra Cohen Montreal brand continues to grow, Ezra Cohen looks forward to using his expanded influence for good, showing people that living well can be fun and accessible, and it can taste great too.

About Ezra Cohen Montreal

Ezra Cohen Montreal is a health-lifestyle brand founded by Ezra Cohen, a graduate of McGill University in Montreal, Canada. In addition to an exclusive line of nut butter products, Ezra Cohen Montreal also produces content across multiple websites, including original healthy recipes and a Montreal lifestyle blog.

For more information, please visit ezracohenmontreal.com.

