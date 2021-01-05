Limitless Venture Group, Inc.: Limitless Engages Experienced Public Relations Firm to Widen Visibility and Drive Shareholder Value in 2021

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / (OTC PINK:LVGI) Limitless Venture Group, Inc. ("Limitless", "LVGI", or the "Company"), a publicly-traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is excited to announce that it has contracted EDM Media LLC ("EDM"), a leading Public Relations and Media firm, to broaden the Company's presence and visibility on social and digital media and help communicate LVGI's message and vision to a wider audience as the Company expands its operations and achievements in 2021.

"We believe in our vision at LVGI and feel it is in our shareholders' best interest to tell our story to the world as we build toward powerful performance and tangible results in the new year," stated Joseph Francella, CEO of Limitless Venture Group. "I am excited that the talented team at EDM is set to help drive that expanded visibility. They have a tremendous track record of success, and we fully expect our message to reach a much wider audience and be well received in the process."

Management notes that EDM is an experienced PR firm based in Texas that has helped hundreds of small and mid-sized publicly traded companies find greater success and recognition over recent years. EDM has a reputation for its commitment to a client-first approach that seeks long-term partnership-based relationships grounded in transparency, determination, and mutual success.

"We believe the best path to our success is our clients' success," noted Steve Sandifer, CEO of EDM. "When we sign on to work with a new client, we commit to doing whatever it takes to drive that success. Joe and his team have put in place an extremely promising foundation with a number of exciting catalysts and developments set to define the Company's road ahead. And we look forward to getting LVGI's message out far and wide and helping the Company tap into a broader audience as its performance transitions toward increasingly tangible results."

About Limitless Venture Group, Inc.

Limitless Venture Group provides its shareholders with access to leading small and medium-sized businesses focused on growth. Leveraging its permanent capital base, disciplined long-term approach, and actionable expertise, LVGI owns controlling interests in its subsidiaries as it partners with management teams to build businesses with the capacity to unlock significant value for its shareholders.

For more information, please visit: www.lvginc.com

The Company currently has three primary subsidiaries: Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC, Rokin, Inc., and KetoSports, Inc.

About Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC

Jasper Benefit Solutions, LLC (JBS), founded in 2018 with headquarters just outside Nashville, TN, is a Managing General Underwriter (MGU) specializing in risk management services for small to medium self-funded employer "Groups". MGUs, unlike general agents within insurance industries, are certified to underwrite health and life benefits policies on behalf of their carrier-partners. Jasper's niche is the unique ability and authorization from a well-known, nationally recognized insurance carrier to underwrite Groups as small as five (5) employees as well as offering limited benefit insured products for groups with part-time employees not able to participate in their health plans.

www.jasperbenefitsolutions.com

About Rokin, Inc.

Rokin was founded in 2016 with a mission to provide our customers with the highest quality, technology-driven vaping products available while providing exceptional customer service. Rokin Vapes are rigorously tested by Rokin and multiple consumer focus groups to ensure the products meet strict quality standards before any production takes place. After a product is selected and production complete, the product is certified to the latest FCC, CE standards (which are required for all vaping products) but then Rokin goes above and beyond to certify our vaping products to the latest RoHS standard, which restricts the use of six hazardous materials commonly found in electronic products.

www.rokinvapes.com

About KetoSports, Inc.

KetoSports products flush the body with ketones, raising blood ketone levels within a few minutes. Because the body and brain use ketones as its preferred energy source and are used first for energy demands, KetoSports products are essential for anyone who wants to prolong energy reserves for their athletic events or for those who just want to benefit from carb-free, stimulant-free mental energy and enhanced acuity.

www.ketosports.com

