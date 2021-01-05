Anzeige
05.01.2021
IBM Appoints Gary D. Cohn As Vice Chairman

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the appointment of Gary D. Cohn as Vice Chairman of IBM and member of the IBM Executive Leadership Team.

IBM Corporation logo.

Mr. Cohn will work in partnership with Mr. Krishna and the IBM Executive Leadership Team on a wide range of business initiatives and external engagement, in areas including business development, client services, public advocacy and client relationship management.

"Gary is a globally respected leader with deep experience operating at the center of business and government," said Mr. Krishna. "As a senior representative of IBM, his knowledge of technology and business transformation, combined with policymaking expertise, will bring unique value to our clients and stakeholders as we accelerate our hybrid cloud and AI strategy."

"I am honored to be joining IBM, one the world's most important companies, providing technology that helps organizations be agile and resilient in unpredictable times," said Mr. Cohn. "With the company's long history of innovation and transformation for every technology era, and a focused growth strategy that will capitalize on the enormous opportunity in hybrid cloud and AI, this is an exciting time to begin working alongside Arvind, the IBM team and IBM's incredible roster of clients."

Mr. Cohn served as Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council from January 2017 until April 2018. Before serving in the White House, Mr. Cohn was President and Chief Operating Officer of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from 2006-2016, and previously held a number of other leadership positions during 26 years with the company.

Mr. Cohn is Co-Chairman of Cohn Robbins Holding Corp. (CRHC), a special-purpose acquisition company. He invests across the cybersecurity, blockchain infrastructure, regulatory technology and medical technology sectors. He serves on the boards of Abyrx, Gro Intelligence, Indago, Nanopay and Starling, and is the Chairman of the Board of Pallas Advisors. Additionally, Mr. Cohn serves on advisory boards for Hoyos Integrity and Spring Labs. He is a member of the Systemic Resolution Advisory Committee (SRAC) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Contact:
Jonathan Adashek
jonathan.adashek@ibm.com
(914) 499-6606

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95470/ibm_logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
