Fast Company Press: Ambition Drives Most Working People's Lives, but It's a Double-Edged Sword

A new book by top leadership consultants shares how to gain a prolific return on your ambitious nature

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2021 / Ambition is a powerful force that can propel us to great heights with significant strength, but it is not free from potential pitfalls. Approximately 60 percent of ambitious people struggle to maintain a balance between achieving their aspirations and maintaining personal growth and well-being. Now, professionals can hone in on how to maximize the ROI from their ambitious nature in the new book Return on Ambition: A Radical Approach to Your Achievement, Growth, and Well-Being that pulls from the co-authors' research and is now available everywhere books are sold.

This book is a combination of deep scientific research, new and proprietary survey data, interviews, and stories of over 25 notable individuals and broad experience in practical application with hundreds of individuals over the past five years. The authors Nicolai Chen Nielsen and Nicolai Tillisch found that most ambitious people struggle in some area of achievement, growth, and well-being yet feel that they do not have the tools to improve their situation. Return on Ambition is the culmination of a comprehensive effort to harness insights from recent research in psychology and neuroscience to help people pursue their ambitions more fruitfully.

Authors Nicolai Chen Nielsen and Nicolai Tillisch, current and former McKinsey & Company consultants, respectively, have found that people with a high "Return on Ambition" share similar thought patterns and behaviors. These successful people are extremely deliberate about where they spend their time and are highly attentive to the returns they obtain across different domains of their life.

Now, this collected information is packaged and delivered to highly successful individuals everywhere who are seeking balance and a greater return on their ambition. Purchase your copy of Return on Ambition: A Radical Approach to Your Achievement, Growth, and Well-Being and visit www.returnonambition.com to learn more. Return on Ambition is available today everywhere books are sold.

