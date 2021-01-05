Andersen Global strengthens its presence in Europe as Porto-based Curado, Nogueira Associados (CNA), a collaborating firm since April 2018, becomes a member firm and adopts the Andersen name.

"For the past couple of years, our relationship with Andersen Global has been beneficial to our firm's growth and development," CNA Partners and new Office Managing Partners of Andersen in Portugal, Teresa Nogueira and Luisa Curado said. "We are excited to adopt the Andersen brand as it strengthens our capabilities globally and further demonstrates our commitment to providing clients with best-in-class solutions."

Founded in 2005 by Luisa Curado, Teresa Nogueira and Carla Malhao, CNA provides legal services, domestic and foreign, with capabilities including business and corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, banking and finance, labor law, tax law, tax litigation, intellectual property law and public law. CNA joins Lisbon-based Andersen in Portugal, where Andersen Global has had a member firm since 2017.

José Mota Soares, Office Managing Partner of Andersen in Portugal, added, "It has been a pleasure working with like-minded individuals who are dedicated to serving clients at the highest level. We've had positive synergy, and together, we will continue to build strong relationships with our clients locally and internationally."

"Teresa, Luisa and their team consistently demonstrate their commitment to their clients by providing best-in-class solutions," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "The team in Porto already has established a strong working relationship with the Lisbon office. This integration reinforces their collaborative nature, and our organization's commitment to ensuring our clients are afforded a full suite of services in a seamless fashion across the globe."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 227 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

