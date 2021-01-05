Peripheral Nerve Injury Market Sets to Soar High with a CAGR of 4.77% for the Study Period 2017-30

- Increasing incidence, Extensive R&D, Innovative nerve repair devices form significant drivers.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase in the PNI market can be attributed to an increase in the incidence of the injuries of peripheral nerves. In the past few years, road accidents have been one of the major causes of the PNI, and an expected increase in the vehicular mishaps shall further add to the PNI patient pool in the coming years. Also, it is the most common complication of diabetes, and an increase in the Diabetic patient pool shall unconsciously add to the PNI patients. Further, the PNI market is anticipated to witness heightened R&D in the domain for a clearer understanding of the peripheral nerves that are delicate and get damaged easily. Advancements in medical science have shed light on the innovative nerve repair devices that create a microenvironment for faster nerve regeneration.

Some of the highlights of Peripheral Nerve Injury Market report:

The PNI treatment market is dominated by the use of sutures, nerve conduits and processed nerve allograft, and autograft. For small injured nerves in which small area of nerve is damaged, sutures are performed that joins the broken and affected nerve.

For small injured nerves in which small area of nerve is damaged, sutures are performed that joins the broken and affected nerve. The FDA and EMA approved collagen-based conduits consisting of NeuraGen, NeuroFlex, NeuroMatrix, NeuroWrap, NeuroMend, along with an allograft, Avance Nerve Graft are available in the PNI market.

Nerve grafting is the gold standard of the PNI treatment.

AxoGen boasts of its Avance Nerve Graft that has no disadvantages related to immunogenicity due to its decellularized and cleansed extracellular matrix.

The market size of Autograft , and nerve conduits and processed nerve allografts was estimated to be USD 1,560.95 million , and USD 583.81 million , respectively in 2017, in the 7MM.

, and and processed nerve allografts was estimated to be , and , respectively in 2017, in the 7MM. Key pharma players exploiting novel therapeutic approaches to transform the PNI market landscape are Neuraptive Therapeutics , Silk Biomaterials , Orthocell Limited , among others.

, , , among others. CelGro (Orthocell) and NTX-001 (Neuraptive Therapeutics) are expected to enter the US market in 2021 and 2023, and EU-5 and Japan market in 2022, and 2024, respectively. The launch will considerably add to the revenue of the PNI market.

For more insights into the Peripheral Nerve Injury Market , request for sample.

Injuries to Peripheral nerves, responsible for sending a message from the brain across the body, can be a result of traumatic injuries, infections, exposure to toxins, falls, or can manifest as morbidity. DelveInsight Peripheral Nerve Injury epidemiological analysis demonstrated PNI incidence in 2020 to be 3,948,533 in the 7MM (the US. EU5 (the UK, Spain, Germany. Italy, and France) and Japan). The US accounted for the maximum PNI incidence pool in the 7MM. Among EU countries, Italy recorded the leading PNI incident cases, with Spain settling with the least PNI cases.

The Peripheral Nerve Injury market report offers epidemiological analysis - 3 years historical and 11- years forecasted - segmented into:

Total Number of Annual Peripheral Nerve Injury

Total Annual Number of PNI by Extremities - Upper and Lower

Total Number of PNI Surgeries Performed scenario

The treatment of the Peripheral Nerve Injuries varies depending upon the severity and location of the nerve injuries. Physicians, in general, opt for a multidisciplinary approach involving acupuncture, massage therapy, medication, orthotics, weight loss, physical therapy, and rehabilitation, when the injury is mild. For extreme or severe PNI cases, surgical intervention is preferred. Surgical intervention may involve nerve repair, nerve grafting, nerve transfer, fibrin glue, or nerve conduits.

Know more about the PNI epidemiology @ PNI Market Trends

The Peripheral Nerve Injury market offers NeuraGen, NeuroFlex, and NeuroWrap as approved type I collagen nerve conduits in the US and Europe. Further, there are nerve conduits synthesised with polyglycolic acid and polylactide-caprolactone such as Neurotube, and Neurolac. In March 2013, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare Ok'ed the manufacturing and selling of Toyobo's Nerbridge, a new medical treatment device for the regeneration of damaged nerves. The company received recommendations from the US FDA in 2016. To address the neuropathic pain, several medications, including Gabapentin, Oxcarbazepine, and Lamotrigine are available in the Peripheral Nerve Injury market.

Nevertheless, Nerve grafting is the "gold standard" of the clinical treatment for peripheral nerve defects. AxoGen is a sponsored trial to investigate its Avance Nerve Graft in the largest multi-center clinical registry in peripheral nerve repair -RANGER. The company claims that its candidate has significantly improved clinical outcomes in patients. AxoGen'sAvance Nerve Graft received the FDA's Regenerative Medicine Advance Therapy (RMAT) designation for Avance Nerve Graft in 2018. At present, the company announced the milestone of achieving 220 subjects for its phase 3 pivotal RECONSM Clinical Study underway to back up Biologics License Application (BLA) submission for Avance Nerve Graft.

For more insights into the Peripheral Nerve Injury Market , request for sample.

Surgical resection is a complicated process. Besides the risk of misalignment, it is a time-consuming process. Neurosurgeons often recommend ample time after the injury and surgery to give the nerve a natural room for healing. Even after the surgery, weeks of immobilization is advised. This, many a time, results in atrophy or paralysis of the nerves. There are other roadblocks as well in the form unavailability of donors, immunosuppression, and cost-ineffectiveness of the therapies. Yet, the full recovery and restoration of the complete function of the limbs are not guaranteed. Then there is delayed diagnosis adding to the pile of woes.

Know more about the driving forces and restraining factors @ Peripheral Nerve Injury Market Landscape

The unmet needs in the Peripheral Nerve Injury market have called out for novel therapeutic approaches to address the nerve injuries. Some of the notable companies, including Neuraptive Therapeutics, Silk Biomaterials, and Orthocell Limited, are investigating their candidates in the Peripheral Nerve Injury Treatment market in different stages of a clinical trial, the pipeline lacks significant activity. Gene therapy appears to be offering one step-ahead to address the prevailing concerns. Gene therapy can act as a substitute to autologous nerve grafts to make the transduced cells express the gene for an extended period, which can prove beneficial as the neurotrophic factors that have a short half-life. Medical science, advancements in bioengineering, and a successful approach to inculcate regenerative medicine in the present Peripheral Nerve Injury treatment market landscape shall offer new handles to approach the therapeutic needs and improve the PNI patients' outcomes. An increase in R&D shall further facilitate a better understanding of the nerve injuries offering better perspectives for treatment. A bleak pipeline and increasing PNI incidence lay down lucrative opportunities to pharma and biotech companies to explore waters of the Peripheral Nerve Injury market.

Have a walk-through of our Peripheral Nerve Injury Therapeutic Market report for a better understanding of the of key offerings

Marketed therapies in the Peripheral Nerve Injury market landscape

Nerve wraps (Salubridge, NeuraWrap)

Medications for neuropathic pain (gabapentin, oxcarbazepine, and lamotrigine)

Nerve conduits (NeuraGen, Neurotube, etc.)

Nerve allografts (Avance nerve graft)

Key companies and Pipeline therapies in the Peripheral Nerve Injury market

Neuraptive Therapeutics: NTX-001

Silk Biomaterials: SilkBridge

Orthocell Limited: CelGro

Request for a Webex demo to gain rich insights @ PNI Market Forecast

Scope of the Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Markets Segmentation : By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).

: By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical). Companies Covered : Neuraptive Therapeutics, Silk Biomaterials, Orthocell Limited, among others.

: Neuraptive Therapeutics, Silk Biomaterials, Orthocell Limited, among others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Peripheral Nerve Injury 3 Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Overview at a Glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: Peripheral Nerve Injuries 5 Case Reports 6 Peripheral Nerve Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population 7 The United States Peripheral Nerve Injury Epidemiology 8 EU5 Peripheral Nerve Injury Epidemiology 9 Japan Peripheral Nerve Injury Epidemiology 10 Peripheral Nerve Injury Treatment 11 Peripheral Nerve Injury Unmet Needs 12 Peripheral Nerve Injury Marketed Therapies 13 Peripheral Nerve Injury Emerging Therapies 14 Peripheral Nerve Injury 7 Major Market Analysis 15 Seven Major Market Outlook 16 The United States Peripheral Nerve Injury Market Size 17 EU5 Peripheral Nerve Injury Market Size 18 Japan Peripheral Nerve Injury Market Size 19 Peripheral Nerve Injury Market Drivers 20 Peripheral Nerve Injury Market Barriers 21 SWOT Analysis 22 Reimbursement and Market Access 23 Appendix 24 DelveInsight Capabilities 25 Disclaimer 26 About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline

DelveInsight, "Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Pipeline Insight, 2020" report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy pipeline landscape.

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market

DelveInsight's 'Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Peripheral Arterial Disease Pad Pulmonary Vascular Disease Market

DelveInsight's "Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)/ Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PVD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)/ Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PVD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)/ Pulmonary Vascular Disease (PVD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Peripheral Artery Disease Market

DelveInsight's "Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market

DelveInsight's "Peripheral Neuropathic Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral Neuropathic Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo:Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg